Homicide Investigation Opens After Remains Identified As McAlester Woman Missing Since 2017
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Remains found Pttsburg County in 2018 have now been identified as a McAlester nurse who went missing in 2017.
"Now we just want to investigate this case to the fullest and we want to bring complete closure to the family put the killer in jail," said Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris.
Holly Cantrell’s family said they are trying to put their lives back together after DNA proves Cantrell is no longer missing and is confirmed dead. The focus has now focused to finding her killer.
Cantrell’s family said they felt a moment of relief when they learned the bones had been identified but that moment didn’t last long. They said they have a long road ahead of them and they won’t stop until they have justice for Cantrell.
“There was just something special about Holly, there always was. I miss her every day and even though we found her and put her to rest, it is still not going to stop because the day that we lost her is the day that all of our world changed," said Cantrell’s Aunt Kathy Camp.
A hunter found Cantrell’s remains and scraps of fabric in the Cardinal Point Recreation area near Lake Eufaula about two years ago. The bones were taken to the Medical Examiner then sent to a lab in Texas.
This week, Morris said the lab positively identified the remains as Cantrell's.
"It was a relief. It was a piece that was missing but now it is a different chapter," said Camp.
The family has gone from needing to find Cantrell to needing to find out what happened to her and who is responsible for her death.
“It affects us all. This has literally shattered my family. Now we have to pull together," said Camp.
Morris said Deputies have been gathering information from other law enforcement agencies and now they will start working the case as a homicide investigation.