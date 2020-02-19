Oklahoma Airports To Receive $21 Million In Funding From Federal Government
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma airports will receive $21 million after the federal government wants to ensure up-to-date safety standards.
"It'll upgrade it to where it's just as nice as the other ones. It'll be a huge improvement for us," TIA Director of Air Service and Marketing Andrew Pierini said.
The largest amount of money will go to Tulsa International Airport. $9 million will be used to repair one of the runways. Several other airports around the U.S. will also receive funding.
A view from Osage Sky News 6 HD shows a repair work that's happened over the years to fix cracks on Tulsa International's west runway.
With the millions of dollars coming from the Transportation Department, crews will take off several inches of concrete and repave the runway. It will also get new signs and new lighting.
Pierini said the repairs shouldn't have a big impact on travelers.
"Most of the commercial airplanes today are using our main east side runway or crosswind runway," Pierini said.
16 of Oklahoma's airports are getting money from the federal government including Guthrie, Wagoner, and Stillwater.
Tulsa International and Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City will receive the most. Tahlequah Municipal Airport is getting more than $350,000 to install taxiway lighting. Claremore is getting nearly $370,000 for beacons and more fences.
FAA Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell said it’s the first bit of money being handed out this year.
"We continue to invest in our airport infrastructure - particularly in the smaller and rural airports because it is so vitally important for the economic connectivity," Elwell said.
Elwell said Congress directed the Department of Transportation to prioritize medium and small airports for these grants.
"It's critically important. It's not just important within a state but it's important to our national economic vitality," Elwell said.
Leaders at TIA hope to replace the air-traffic control tower. They still need to find funding for it. It would be a completely separate project.