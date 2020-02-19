Tulsa Man Requires 2 Hours Surgery After Stray Dog Attack
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is warning others after a dog attack sent him to a hospital.
Paul Kent's morning stroll quickly turned into a fight for his life.
"It caused permanent type damage to me,” said Kent.
Kent said he was violently attacked by a stray dog two Saturdays ago near 61st and Sheridan.
He said the dog was about 80 pounds and appeared to be a mix of several breeds.
“Looked really like a nice little dog,” said Kent. “I kind of made a motion forward and said ‘hey boy.’ As soon as I did that, the dog started growling at me, then it lunged toward me and grabbed my hand."
Kent said his winter gloves stopped more serious damage to his hand, but the dog started pushing him back across the street.
“When I got over here to the side of this I stumbled, and I fell backwards. I fell just down here on the curb,” he said.
While on the ground, the dog bit Kent in his mid-section, later requiring two hours of surgery.
Kent was able to get the dog in a choke hold and scream as neighbors came rushing out to help.
“A couple of folks came out. Thankfully, they wrapped up its rear leg and mouth,” he said.
Tulsa Animal Welfare quarantined the dog.
Kent later learned the stray also attacked two women, both needed medical attention, and one required several stitches.
Kent said he'll now carry a stick and he's warning others to be careful as well.
“People have got to be very careful and not make assumptions that dogs that look like they're friendly are always friendly,” he said.
Tulsa Animal Welfare said they were unable to find the owner and the dog was euthanized on Wednesday morning.