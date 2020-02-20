Tulsa Transit Planning To Expand Bus Service In BA, Hosting Open House
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Tulsa Transit said it plans on expanding bus service in Broken Arrow over the next few years, and they're hosting an open house Thursday where neighbors can give feedback.
Tulsa Transit said they want to know what neighbors already know about public transportation and what their needs are in Broken Arrow.
At this time, Tulsa Transit picks up riders at a couple of Broken Arrow parking lots and will pick people up at their front door, if requested.
They said the city is forecasted to grow by more than 40 percent over the next 25 years, and the transportation needs should keep up with that growth.
"The way that people shop, the way people work, the way people are going to medical appointments; the city has changed altogether but the transportation has not."? said Liann Alfaro with Tulsa Transit.
The open house is from 4 to 7 tonight at the police department located at 1101 North 6th Street.
You can also fill out a feedback survey here.