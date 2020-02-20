News
Moore High School Student To Be Laid To Rest After Hit-And-Run
MOORE, Oklahoma - The third Moore high school student killed in a hit-and-run, Kolby Crum, will be laid to rest Thursday.
Kolby's funeral will be held ?at 11 a.m. Thursday morning? at the First Moore Baptist Church.
The Moore senior passed away Saturday morning after he and five other cross-country runners were struck by a pickup truck two weeks ago.
Two other students, Rachel Freeman and Yuridia Martinez, were also killed.
The hit-and-run suspect, Max Townsend, faces over a dozen charges--including three counts of manslaughter and DUI.
Kolby's family is allowing News On 6 to stream his service later Thursday morning, and you can watch the service on the News On 6 app.