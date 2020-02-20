Commercial costs were not revealed, but Dennis Tito, the first Space Adventures Soyuz client, reportedly paid $20 million for a trip to the station in 2001. Guy Laliberte, the founder of Cirque du Soleil and the most recent Space Adventures Soyuz client, reportedly paid $35 million for his trip to the space station in 2009.

Laliberte and other space tourists who flew aboard the Soyuz faced months of training in Russia to familiarize them with Soyuz and space station system. Anderson said only a few weeks of U.S.-based training would be required for a flight aboard an autonomous Crew Dragon spacecraft.

"Help us create the future of private spaceflight," Space Adventures says in a YouTube video. "Fly farther from Earth than anyone in the last 50 years. Expected launch: late-2021 to mid-2022 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA. Flight duration: up to five days. Training: a few weeks conducted in the USA."