The recall involves water bottles in solid colors as well as graphics. The base and cover of the clear silicone spout in the recall are black, with "Contigo" printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes: 13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce.

Consumers can call Contigo toll-free at (888) 262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday, or go online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.