Tulsa Police: Woman Dies After Medical Issues, Head-On Wreck
Thursday, February 20th 2020, 3:09 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa and Broken Arrow police are investigating after a woman had medical issues that resulted in her dying later in a traffic accident.
Authorities said the woman was having a medical episode at the Triad Bank parking lot. They said pedestrians tried stop her from getting into her vehicle but were not successful. According to police, the woman at least one person was hit when the woman left and later ran a stoplight at 61st and 129th East Avenue, hitting a semi head on.
Pedestrians told Tulsa police that the woman was changing colors and drooling before she entered her vehicle.
Police have not yet released the woman's name.