Firefighters, Bystanders Rescue 6 People From Burning Apartments In McAlester
McALESTER, Oklahoma - Firefighters responded to a building fire along Main Street in McAlester February 20.
The McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer said two people were transported to a hospital. According to the McAlester News-Capital, people were seen crawling out of windows to escape.
According to firefighters, there were six people living in apartments above a shop they believe the fire may have started in. All people have been accounted for and firefighters said four were home during the fire - two of which had to be rescued. They also said one pet is missing.
Brewer said once investigators can inspect the buildings in daylight, they can investigate what cause the fire.
"Our investigators will start in soon to determine the cause of the fire," Brewer said.
Brewer said people in the area contributed to helping people be rescued from the building.
A bystander captured this video and posted it to Facebook:
Firefighters were last seen finishing off the fire by spraying for hot spots.