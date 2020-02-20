Broken Arrow Community Hopes For Public Transportation Improvements
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow has grown immensely in the past several decades and that's not expected to stop, but public transportation has stayed pretty much the same - now there is a push to improve it.
Public transportation is something that Liann Alfaro with Tulsa Transit said impacts everyone, whether they use it or not.
"We may not use it, but we all need it," she said.
Right now, there are two commuter routes from Tulsa to Broken Arrow and back.
Another route prefers 24-hour reservations.
Alfaro said including individual drivers, nearly 30,000 people commute daily from BA to Tulsa.
"Our transportation hasn't changed at all and now is the time to look at all that," said Alfaro.
On Thursday night, a consulting service showed residents the many options that ranged from fixed routes with on demand pick up, to flexible services that change as people call and ask for pick up - even an option that would use a smartphone app similar to Lyft or Uber.
"All of these options would be wonderful," said Lynn Hughes. "We need more routes."
Lynn Hughes moved to Broken Arrow two years ago and sold her car because she's legally blind.
She said any option that gives her more places to go is a good one.
"I am dependent, which is very different from being able to hop in your car and go," said Hughes.
"The needs are great," said Broken Arrow Senior Center president Sean Simpson. "I represent a 55-plus community and transportation is a huge issue for older adults especially."
Although BA senior center president Sean Simpson works with the elderly population, he said everyone, like his teenage daughter or people with disabilities, can use the transit services.
"I see this as very positive," Simpson said.
The consulting group expects to use the public comment from tonight to bring a plan out in the next few months.
You can take this survey to share your opinion.