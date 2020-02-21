OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters said at least 16 units of a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex are a complete loss following an early morning fire. 

According to authorities, crews responded just before 5 a.m. Friday to the Summerfield Place Apartments near North Meridian Avenue and West Herfner Road. 

Firefighters responded to the same apartment complex around 2 a.m. Friday for a small electrical fire that was put out. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Apartment residents were evacuated. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

 

 