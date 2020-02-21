TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said five juveniles were arrested overnight for running from a stolen car. 

According to authorities, the five suspects jumped out of the car and ran after they saw a police car pulling into the QuickTrip where they were parked near Interstate 44 and Sheridan just before midnight. 

Police said the oldest suspect is 15-years-old and has been arrested in a stolen vehicle before. 

Officers have taken the teens to the juvenile processing center. 

This is a developing story. 