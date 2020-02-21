News
5 Teens Arrested After Running From Stolen Vehicle At Tulsa Convenience Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said five juveniles were arrested overnight for running from a stolen car.
According to authorities, the five suspects jumped out of the car and ran after they saw a police car pulling into the QuickTrip where they were parked near Interstate 44 and Sheridan just before midnight.
Police said the oldest suspect is 15-years-old and has been arrested in a stolen vehicle before.
Officers have taken the teens to the juvenile processing center.
This is a developing story.