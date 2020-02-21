The main upper level system is currently well west of the state, across the southwestern U.S., and will eject eastward during the next 48 hours while slowly weakening some. As this low draws near the plains, a surface low pressure area will develop in response to evacuating mass along the Lee of the Rockies, with gusty south winds likely Sunday from 15 to 30 mph. Low level moisture will be moved across the region Sunday morning with a few showers breaking out early in the morning across NE OK. The surface low will more than likely track north of the area by Sunday night dragging a dryline type feature across the state from the west to east. These features in spring would result in severe weather chances in warmer weather and higher moisture contents, but should only result in rain with some thunder in spots. The surface instability across eastern OK will slowly be increasing Sunday evening, but should not support severe storms.