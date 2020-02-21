Memorial Service Set To Honor Late Pawnee County Undersheriff
PAWNEE, Oklahoma - Friday, February 21st marks one year since Pawnee County's undersheriff died in an on-duty crash.
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office is hosting a memorial service to honor the life of late undersheriff Monty Johnson, who spent nearly 15 years as a law enforcement officer.
The service begins at 6 p.m. Friday night in front of the Sheriff's Office in Pawnee. The sheriff's office said anyone is invited to share stories and remember the good old days with Monty.
Investigators said a car, driven by Alexander Pummill, crashed into Johnson's patrol car along Highway 18 south of Pawnee. He died at the scene.
Prosecutors charged Pummill with first degree manslaughter last April. He has a court date set in March.