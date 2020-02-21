News
New Information Discovered In 2013 Murder, Tulsa Police Say
Friday, February 21st 2020, 10:24 AM CST
Tulsa Police said new information has been discovered in a 2013 murder.
Tulsa Police said that Homicide Detectives issued a warrant for James Dawson Bishop in connection to the murder of Tyler Gragg.
Police said that Bishop is currently being held in Texas.
Police said new evidence "shows Bishop and another suspect, who is since deceased, shot and killed Gragg during a robbery."
