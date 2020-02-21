A struggling museum in Maine just got some much-needed help from an unexpected source: Artist Jessica Jewett. Born with a rare defect, she's a quadriplegic who paints and draws with her mouth.



The 38-year-old history buff is on a mission to memorialize a Civil War hero, General Joshua Chamberlain.



"He got shot through the pelvis and it was in such a way that it debilitated him for the rest of his life. But he was still able to become governor of Maine and president of Bowdoin College," Jewett said.



But when Jewett visited Chamberlain's 200-year-old home, which is now the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum , its frayed condition was less than inspiring.