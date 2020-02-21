News
Sen. Lankford Talks Russian Interference In 2020 Elections
President Donald Trump is calling a new warning about Russian interference in the 2020 election a "hoax."
This comes after administration officials told the House Intelligence Committee there's evidence that Russia is interfering in this year's election campaign to help the president get re-elected.
News 9/News On 6's Alex Cameron sat down with Sen. James Lankford to talk about reports concerning election security and Russian meddling.