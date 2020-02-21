McAlester Community Throws Dance Party For Girl With Rare Heart Defect
McALESTER, Oklahoma - The McAlester community is coming together to make life as special as possible for a 9-year-old girl living with life threatening heart problems.
They are planning a huge surprise party, complete with Disney Princesses. Kenna’s parents are hoping their daughter’s story will inspire others.
For all her 9 years, Kenna Faith has beaten the odds. She is sweet, sassy and her mom Alana said Kenna is also a fighter.
“She has just continued to move mountains, to make the doctors liars, and they have all said, ‘we are okay with that,’” said Kenna’s mom Alana Mattioda.
They are okay with that because doctors didn’t give Kenna much of a chance. Before she was born, doctors found an issue with Kenna’s heart during a pregnancy checkup.
“They said that she wouldn’t be compatible with life,” said Alana.
Alana wanted her daughter to have a chance at life. The day she was born doctors told the family; Kenna has a congenital heart defect called Ebstein’s Anomaly. She also has pulmonary valve atresia.
“We are sending you home so you can spend whatever time you have left with her. Those were some dark days,” said Alana.
But here she is, a fighter of nine years who has had three open heart surgeries and countless procedures later.
Her conditions keep her from getting enough oxygen, which is why her mouth and little fingers are so blue, but she is still full of joy.
“A normal life. To make sure that she has every experience as every other kid because she deserves that,” said Alana.
The community has come together in many ways to try to make sure Kenna’s life has as many special moments as possible. This mission becomes more urgent with each passing day.
“She told is at our last visit that baring Kenna doesn’t go into a rhythm that she can’t recover from, that we may have, maybe a year left…but she doesn’t know that. To her, it is just another day,” said Alana.
“Just because a doctor tells you there is no chance doesn’t mean your kid can’t have a full life,” said Kenna’s dad, Mitch Mattioda.
“She was worth it all and she always will be,” said Alana.
You can help Kenna’s family or buy tickets to her dance party happening on February 29th here:
- Checks can be addressed to the family and sent to Oklahoma Independent Living 601 East Carl Albert McAlester.
- Or call Pam or Melinda at 918-426-6220.
- Buy tickets to Kenna’s dance party by clicking here.