Tulsa Homicide Detectives: Suspects Identified In 2013 Cold Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kim O'Neal never gave up hope Tulsa Police would find her son's killers.
"I've been a lot of places and just kept on it, researching, researching, and researching," said O’Neal.
For years, she's knocked on doors and reached out to strangers trying to get any type of answer.
This morning, she finally got just that.
"He called me this morning and we all just broke down into tears," said O’Neal.
Tulsa homicide detectives said after re-examining evidence and talking with more witnesses, they identified the two men responsible for shooting and killing O'Neal's son, Tyler Gragg.
Police said James Bishop and Christopher Teter killed Gragg during a robbery on September 16th, 2013 while he was driving near Peoria and Skelly.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said several detectives never gave up.
"The detective that got it now just tracked down the witnesses we were unable to find and were able to put together a good case," said Watkins.
That case narrowed in on Bishop and Teter.
Teter died a few months after Gragg's murder in 2013 after police said he shot and killed himself after leading Tulsa officers on a chase.
Bishop, however, is in federal prison in Texas for an unrelated crime, and he will be brought back to Oklahoma.
O'Neal said she's thankful for the investigators and that her family can now have some closure.
"This detective, I can't thank him enough,” said O’Neal. "I didn't have a lot of faith just because I was frustrated, didn't understand the system and how things worked. You just have to have a lot of patience."