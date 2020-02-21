Tulsa Police Release Video Of QuikTrip Shooting
TULSA, Oklahoma - Newly released body cam video shows Tulsa police officers in December when they shot a man inside a QuikTrip who refused repeatedly to drop his gun.
You can hear the suspect, Tyler Hall, tell police he won’t drop his gun and they are going to have to shoot him.
Tulsa police said they were responding to a call that a security guard was holding a man at gunpoint who had pointed a gun at the security guard. You can hear officers in the video tell Hall multiple times to drop the gun, but he refuses.
After several more attempts, officers shoot. In the video you can see officers trying to slow the bleeding and stabilize Hall until paramedics get to the scene.
Hall was taken to a hospital where he died.
Three of the officers were placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation took place. They were cleared and are now back working.