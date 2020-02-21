TU's Lawson Korita Creates Wins By Being The 'Glue Guy'
TULSA, Oklahoma - Head coach Frank Haith said it best about Lawson Korita, he might not be stuffing the stat sheet with points, but he is finding other ways to help his team win.
“You’re important doing the other stuff. That’s what you are - a glue guy and just continue to do those things," Haith said.
"It’s not always about getting the shot and having the most points, it’s about getting your team together. Maybe that one steal helps us, or getting a box out rebound. All that stuff goes together,” Korita said.
Korita's father played professional tennis in the later 80s and stressed the importance of practice.
"He has taught me to work hard and be as good as I can. You get what you want when you do that,” Korita said.
As a reminder, Korita carries his family with him everywhere he goes.
“I have representations of my family, my mom and dad, and how much they have put me through. The stuff they have done so much. They have risked so much," he said.
Tulsa will host SMU on Saturday, February 22.