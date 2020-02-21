TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near the River View Apartments.

Officers said their was a disturbance call and police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers said that man is in critical condition. 

Police said about 30 minutes later another victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm. 

Detectives believe the shootings are related. 

No names have been released at this time. 