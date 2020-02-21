News
Tulsa Police: Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition At River View Apartments
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police are investigating a shooting near the River View Apartments.
Officers said their was a disturbance call and police found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers said that man is in critical condition.
Police said about 30 minutes later another victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Detectives believe the shootings are related.
No names have been released at this time.