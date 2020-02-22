News
State Dismisses Federal Charges Against Opioid Distributors, Will Refile In State Court
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - The State of Oklahoma dismissed its federal lawsuit against three of the country's biggest opioid distributors so it can file new lawsuits against each company individually in state court.
The Attorney General’s Office filed one lawsuit against McKesson, Cardinal Health and Ameri-source Bergen Corporation in January but the companies got their cases moved from Cleveland County District Court to Federal Court.
Attorney General Mike Hunter says the companies want the cases to get buried along with thousands of other lawsuits filed in federal court.