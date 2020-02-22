News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Woman 'Under Proven Medical Or Physical Disability'
Saturday, February 22nd 2020, 9:35 PM CST
Updated:
A Silver Alert was issued for a missing woman Saturday night.
The Tulsa Police Department said 66-year-old Patricia Powers' last whereabouts were on the 1100 block of North Boston Place around 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Tulsa.
Powers is described as a black woman who was last seen driving a blue 2020 Ford Fusion with an Oklahoma license plate of ERV652.
Police said Powers "was under proven medical or physical disability" and "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death."
If anyone has information on where Powers is, call police.