Tulsa Police: 2 In Custody After Truck Stolen In Mayes County
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have a teenager and adult man in custody after a truck was stolen in Mayes County.
Police say the stolen truck was found behind the Homestay in at 27th and Skelly on Saturday. Using video from two different motels officers tracked the suspects to a motel room at the Deluxe Inn at 8200 E. 27th St.
During the investigation, officers determined that the adult suspect, Montwain Goff, was wanted on felony warrants. Police knocked on the motel room door and detained Goff. Police say Goff was in the room with a 16-year-old juvenile.
Officers say it is their belief that the teen suspect stole the truck. Keys to the vehicle were found hidden in the motel room's microwave.
The 16-year-old was arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle, Goff was arrested on felony warrants including possession of controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute and larceny of merchandise from a retailer.