News
Tulsa Central Library To Reopen First Floor
TULSA, Oklahoma - Officials at the Tulsa City-County Library’s Central Library say the first floor is likely to re-open the week of February 23rd.
The Starbucks inside Central Library reopened on Sunday and representatives say more of the first floor will reopen during the week.
Customers can access the following on the first floor:
- Children’s department
- Computers and laptops
- Business Center
- Maker Space
- Audio Lab
- Hold materials
- Media and books
- Magazines and newspapers
- Starbucks
Central Library has been closed since the afternoon of Wednesday due to a fire that was contained to the second-floor restroom.
Previous Stories: