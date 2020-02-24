News
Police: Man Arrested After Checking Car Doors, Pulling Out Gun In Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs Police said they tased and arrested a man in the Walmart parking lot.
Police say Paul Robinson was booked into the Tulsa County Jail Sunday night.
Police said he was checking car doors in the Walmart parking lot to see if they were unlocked.
News On 6 there when officers arrested Robinson.
Police said that Robinson pulled out a gun -- but did not point it at officers -- and instead quickly dropped it.
Officers say they tased him after he didn't obey commands.
Robinson is in jail on complaints of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and tampering with a vehicle.
Jail records show he is scheduled to appear in court next week.