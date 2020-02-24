Gusty Winds, Chilly Temperatures Returning To Northeastern Oklahoma
A few showers may continue for an hour or two this morning across the northern third of the state but should rapidly end with a drying trend into the afternoon. Temperatures are currently in the 50s this morning with mostly cloudy conditions but will drop into the mid to upper 40s later this afternoon along with gusty northwest winds. Chilly to cold weather will return for the middle of the week as after another disturbance quickly passes the area before conditions improve this weekend.
The main upper level system responsible for our Sunday rain will be exiting the area later today with a few leftover showers nearby for the next hour or so. A surface low near northcentral OK will quickly move east to northeast with a drying trend encompassing most of the area through the next few hours. Morning clouds will slowly be decreasing and highs reaching the mid-50s around midday before dropping into the upper 40s this afternoon and lower 40s tonight. Gusty northwest winds will return this afternoon as the surface low passes the area by midday. Another fast-upper level system is expected to drop down the central plains and cross Northeastern OK Tuesday evening with a few showers that could change to snow showers by early Wednesday morning as it also quickly exits the area. This small window for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is not expected to be a major chance for anything other than a few showers or snow flurries. Any accumulation would more than likely end up across NW Arkansas or southwestern Missouri. We'll, of course mention a small chance for this period but with no impact.
The rest of the week appears chilly but with slowly moderating temperatures and conditions into the weekend. Wednesday looks like the coldest day of the week with morning lows in the 20s and highs in the lower 40s. The upper air flow could bring a few spotty showers or sprinkles Friday, but the odds are too low to mention at this point. The weekend currently looks good with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday and lower to mid-60s Sunday.
Thanks for reading the Monday Morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone