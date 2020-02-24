The main upper level system responsible for our Sunday rain will be exiting the area later today with a few leftover showers nearby for the next hour or so. A surface low near northcentral OK will quickly move east to northeast with a drying trend encompassing most of the area through the next few hours. Morning clouds will slowly be decreasing and highs reaching the mid-50s around midday before dropping into the upper 40s this afternoon and lower 40s tonight. Gusty northwest winds will return this afternoon as the surface low passes the area by midday. Another fast-upper level system is expected to drop down the central plains and cross Northeastern OK Tuesday evening with a few showers that could change to snow showers by early Wednesday morning as it also quickly exits the area. This small window for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning is not expected to be a major chance for anything other than a few showers or snow flurries. Any accumulation would more than likely end up across NW Arkansas or southwestern Missouri. We'll, of course mention a small chance for this period but with no impact.