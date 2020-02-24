OSU-Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre Archive Receives National Attention, Opening To Public
TULSA, Oklahoma - OSU-Tulsa's Race Massacre archive is getting a lot of national attention, and the university said people can now stop by to get a look at the collection.
The archive includes original photos, recordings, and newspaper articles from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
Many of the items have been digitized, so you can find, and view, them online.
Ruth Sigler Avery gathered all of this for an unpublished book, and then her daughter donated it to OSU-Tulsa several years ago.
Campus librarian Lynn Wallace said the researchers from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey used the photos to help them look for mass graves and national media outlets have been reaching out and wanting to use photos from the collection.
"We've had requests from England [and] from Dallas; we've had filmmakers from Los Angeles come and spend quite a bit of time." said Wallace.
You can make an appointment to check out OSU-Tulsa's collection by calling 918-594-8130. Appointments are available Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.