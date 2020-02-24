Firefighters Respond To Deadly Mannford Condo Fire
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Mannford firefighters responded to a deadly condo fire Monday morning.
Officials said this happened at the Keystone Condos near Hinton Blvd. and Foster Road around 5 a.m. Monday.
Mannford Fire Chief Bob Evans said one person died, another person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
Officials said two people were inside when the fire started.
Firefighters said the condo next door is a total loss as well because the fire traveled through the roof.
Firefighters said the firewall stopped other condos from being damaged.
Firefighters said the fire was mostly out within an hour.
Fire Chief Evans said it is too soon know know the cause, but said the Fire Marshal is headed to the scene.
This is a developing story...