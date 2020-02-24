Presidential Candidate Sen. Klobuchar Campaigned In OKC
Senator Klobuchar has been doing better in the polls over the last week due to her third place finish in New Hampshire, but she's still not close to current front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Senator Klobuchar campaigned in Oklahoma City Sunday after losing to Sanders in the Nevada Caucuses over the weekend.
She put in a lot of miles Sunday, holding rallies in her home state of Minnesota, North Dakota, and Arkansas before arriving in OKC.
Klobuchar spoke about why she's the best candidate to take on President Trump, her agriculture background in the Senate, and her hope for Oklahoma.
"I think that our job in this election is not just to win the Presidency: I want to win big, and I want to win people over, bring people with us, and I want to make sure Kendra Horn gets re-elected" said Senator Klobuchar.
The general election is still a few months away, but the primaries are just around the corner; Oklahoma's primary is on March third, which is now eight days away.