News
Police Identify Man Who Died At Gun Range; Linked To Truck Stop Incident
Monday, February 24th 2020, 11:41 AM CST
Updated:
A man accused in a shooting at a metro truck stop has been identified as the man who died by suicide at an Oklahoma City gun range, police confirmed.
George Daryl Bischoff, 45, rented a gun Thursday at Big Boys Guns, Ammo & Range, located on Southwest 74th Street, and then died by suicide, according to authorities. Police confirmed that Bischoff was the security guard involved in a shooting February 14 at T A Truck Services, located near Interstate 40 and South Council Road.
Prosecutors said Bischoff was going to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Police said Feb. 14 that Bischoff and a truck driver got into an altercation over a parking issue. When the argument escalated, Bischoff allegedly shot the truck driver.
The driver was hit once and taken to OU Medical Center in serious condition. He has since been released.