News
Fort Gibson Police Searching For Man They Say Shot At Officers
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - Fort Gibson Police searching for a man they say shot at officers during a chase.
Officers tried to stop James Thomson Sunday night for a traffic violation but he took off. At some point, Thomson began shooting at officers during the chase.
No one was hurt, but Thomson did get away after abandoning his vehicle. Police say Thomson has multiple warrants for his arrest in Muskogee and Wagoner Counties.
Anyone with information on where Thomson is should call Fort Gibson Police.