TULSA, Oklahoma - The University of Tulsa announced that the school’s non-conference football schedules for the seasons of 2021 through 2023 have been finalized.

Games against Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Washington, and Oklahoma are some of the most notable match-ups over the upcoming seasons.

2021

Sept. 2        UC Davis

Sept.  11     @ Oklahoma State

Sept. 18     @ Ohio State

Sept.  25     Arkansas State

 

2022

Sept. 3        @ Wyoming

Sept.  10     Northern Illinois

Sept.  17     Jacksonville State

Sept.  24     @ Ole Miss

 

2023

Sept. 2        Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept.  9        @ Washington

Sept.  16     Oklahoma

Sept.  23     @ Northern Illinois