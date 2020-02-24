News
TU Football Finalizes Non-Conference Schedules For 2021-2023
TULSA, Oklahoma - The University of Tulsa announced that the school’s non-conference football schedules for the seasons of 2021 through 2023 have been finalized.
Games against Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Washington, and Oklahoma are some of the most notable match-ups over the upcoming seasons.
2021
Sept. 2 UC Davis
Sept. 11 @ Oklahoma State
Sept. 18 @ Ohio State
Sept. 25 Arkansas State
2022
Sept. 3 @ Wyoming
Sept. 10 Northern Illinois
Sept. 17 Jacksonville State
Sept. 24 @ Ole Miss
2023
Sept. 2 Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 9 @ Washington
Sept. 16 Oklahoma
Sept. 23 @ Northern Illinois