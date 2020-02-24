Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS or at www.tulsacrimestoppers.org.
News
Tulsa Police Searching For Robbery Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a business near 1825 N Lewis Ave.
Police say he was wearing a mask and implied to staff that he was armed. Police say he grabbed a clerk and led her to the registers where he forced her to open them.
Officers say the suspect was wearing a sweatshirt with "Summit Christian" on the front.