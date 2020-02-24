News
Tulsa Non-Profit Offering Free Tax Service For Seniors
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa non-profit is trying to get the word out about a free tax service for Oklahoma seniors.
Life Senior Services' Tax Assistance Program gives seniors age 60 and up with a household income of less than $56,000 an opportunity to get their taxes done for free. Eileen Bradshaw with Life Senior Services says it's a great resource.
"You can come here, we can help you do that electronic filing get your return faster, but you don't have to sit alone at your kitchen table and figure it out. You've got somebody here guiding the way," said Bradshaw.
Life Senior Services says you need to arrange an appointment before coming in and that there are a few exceptions to the program so be sure to call 918-664-9000.