News
Tulsa Judge Sentences Man To Over 34 Years After Asking 11-Year-Old For Explicit Photos
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa federal judge sentenced a man to more than 24 years in prison for trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old girl and asking her for photos.
Prosecutors said the victim's mother saw a suspicious Facebook message to her daughter from Agustin Rodriguez who was using a fake name. They said that Rodriguez offered to pay the girl for sex and asked for explicit photos.
He's also charged with molesting the same girl two years before.