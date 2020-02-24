Owasso CVS Pharmacist Under Investigation By Okla. State Board Of Pharmacy
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Complaints about prescription mistakes at a local pharmacy led to an investigation by the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy.
The New York Times reported the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy is investigating a pharmacist at the CVS store in Owasso.
The complaint said the investigation focuses on a pharmacist working at the C-V-S on 96th Street North in Owasso.
The company released a statement to us, saying in part that they "look forward to addressing the allegations in the Oklahoma complaint at an upcoming hearing before the pharmacy board."
The following is their full statement:
We look forward to addressing the allegations in the Oklahoma complaint at an upcoming hearing before the pharmacy board. Our record of patient safety is outstanding, and we are committed to continuous improvement. We listen to feedback from our pharmacy teams on an on-going basis to help us continue making improvements to our pharmacy operations, which includes ensuring we have the right staffing in each of our pharmacies at all times.