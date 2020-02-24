US Marshals Search For Man Accused Of Shooting At Fort Gibson Officer
FORT GIBSON, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals are searching tonight for a man Fort Gibson police said shot at one of their officers during a traffic stop.
Police said James Thomson also has several warrants in Muskogee and Wagoner Counties. Police said someone will be at the station 24/7 working on this case until Thomson has been arrested.
Dash cam video from a Fort Gibson police officer shows police trying to pull over a driver but the driver won’t stop.
“He noticed the tag didn’t belong on that particular vehicle that he tried to stop,” said Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier.
The situation escalates quickly.
“Then out of nowhere he notices something come out the window and muzzle flash,” said Frazier. “If he’s going to shoot at us, he would shoot at a random citizen.”
Frazier said the officer backed off for safety reasons but eventually found the abandoned car and the driver’s phone.
“We would prefer that this ends peacefully, but if you continue to run and you continue to act in that behavior against law enforcement, we will do what we’ve got to do. We have got to protect ourselves and we are going to protect the community,” said Frazier.
U.S. Marshals are still out looking for Thomson at the time of this report. They do consider Thomson to be armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, call police.