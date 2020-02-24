Moore Dispensary Shut Down By Oklahoma Bureau Of Narcotics
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics recently raided a Moore marijuana dispensary after the store’s license expired.
But the agency said that was just the tip of the investigation.
Soon, they would make an even larger bust.
“We have tried to work with this store going back to last summer when we were called in to look at violations,” said Mark Woodward with OBN.
Ivy League Cannabis has been under investigation since March of 2019.
The store had opened too close to a public school, and were forced to close their doors on 4th St.
The owners moved all their product to a second location on 19th Street, but soon there was a problem there too.
OBN agents reported the owner was out of compliance there too.
Investigators said Ivy League failed to renew its license.
“His license at the store in Moore, where he moved all his products, expired Oct. 31st. He continued selling controlled substances for the next three months,” said Woodward.
Agents soon followed the trail to Noble and found the shops illegal grow operation.
“At the grow location we got over 1,100 plants out of a warehouse down in Noble. This is at a location where he never even applied for an OBN license,” Woodward said.
OBN said the plants will now be destroyed.
And in addition to the trafficking complaint, the owner will also face a complaint of conspiracy.
“He has reapplied to get a license from us, but that is on hold, pending the outcome of these charges. On top of that, he will not get the plants back,” said Woodward.
Investigators said there could be other suspects involved, the case is still under investigation.