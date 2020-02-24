DEA Hopes To Improve Oklahoma's Meth Problem
TULSA, Oklahoma - Federal agents and prosecutors are cracking down on what they said is the single most abused drug in Oklahoma: methamphetamine.
The DEA said Mexican cartels make meth in huge quantities so they price is low, and that makes it the drug of choice.
Oklahoma’s major highways mean quick and easy access for drug traffickers.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said meth is only becoming more popular.
“It continues to be the most abused drug in Oklahoma,” Shores said.
The 2019 Oklahoma Drug Assessment report said in 2018, Oklahoma reported 336 meth-related fatal overdoses, which is an increase from the year before.
For the Dallas Drug Enforcement Administration office, which includes Oklahoma, meth seizures increased by 430% from 2018 to 2019.
"We're seeing seizures of 100, 200 pounds, so we know the meth is coming in massive portions,” said DEA Special Agent John Scott.
Scott, who is over Oklahoma City, said that's why Operation Crystal Shield is so important – a new federal crackdown on meth in major drug hubs in the U.S.
“There are so many broken homes in Oklahoma due to meth addiction,” Scott said.
Scott said most meth is made in Mexico super labs, and U.S. Attorney Shores said major highways through Green Country, like I-44 and I-40, make it easy for meth to get to Oklahoma.
“We have major highways that intersect and cause it to be a hub for a lot of things,” Shores said.
Scott said the new operation will give law enforcement more resources and funding to fight meth trafficking.
“We've got more tools and we're going to come after you,” Scott said.
Law enforcement agents said meth is a major contributor to robberies, burglaries, and murders. Cracking down on the drug would crack down on those crimes as well.