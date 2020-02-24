Several Oklahoma Counties To Vote On Allowing Liquor Stores To Open On Sundays
Next week voters in several Green Country counties will decide if liquor stores can open on Sundays.
The vote comes after county commissioners decided to put the issue on the ballot.
The question will also be on the ballot in Creek, Muskogee, Washington, Oklahoma, Cleveland, and Kingfisher counties.
Sunday liquor sales are just the latest in what's been a changing landscape across the state.
In 2016, voters approved state question 792, which allowed grocery stores to sell wine and strong beer.
"We're downtown and people are always running errands and doing brunch," said Skylar Coffman, a manager at Modern Spirits in downtown Tulsa.
Coffman says if Sunday sales passes, they wouldn't be required to open, but they would choose to, to stay competitive.
However, not everyone is for it.
Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan voted against putting the question on a ballot there, concerned about the human costs of addiction.
"I don't want to do anything on my conscious to vote for anything further," said Maughan during discussions about it late last year.
Ultimately though, it'll be up to the voters to decide in the 7 counties.
The vote is March 3rd, which is also Super Tuesday for Oklahoma.