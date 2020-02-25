News
Sand Springs Police Search For Fuel Theft Suspect
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Sand Springs police need your help to find the person they said drilled into car's gas tanks to steal fuel.
Officers said someone in a white Crown Victoria drained the fuel from several vehicles parked at a business.
The car looks like an old police cruiser with a spotlight, and has a spare on its right-rear wheel.
If you recognize the car or know who owns it, call Sand Springs police at 918-246-2500.