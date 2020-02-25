Hood wasn't just showing off his planking skills for the record books — he also took on the challenge of raising awareness on how exercise can improve mental health. While he was planking, he spoke to onlookers and listened to presentations from guests with autism and adult learning difficulties.

After he beat the previous record of 8 hours and 1 minute, Hood announced that this was the last time he will attempt to beat the planking record. But even though he's now retired from planking, he wasn't in a rush to rest: He ended his record-beating feat with 75 pushups.