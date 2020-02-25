Man Arrested After Stabbing, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man is in jail after he was accused of stabbing another man at the QuikTrip near 15th Street and Denver.
Police said when they showed up at the QT, they found the victim inside the store with knife wounds.
The victim told officers that a man stabbed him then ran away.
Officers set up a perimeter and searched the neighborhood for the suspect.
They found someone matching the description of the suspect, and officers said QuikTrip surveillance video verified that it was the same person.
Police have identified the suspect as Clifton Grayson, and he was booked into the jail on a complaint for assault with a deadly weapon.
Jail records show he's scheduled to appear in court next Tuesday.
The victim went to the hospital to be checked out, and he's going to be OK.