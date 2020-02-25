Exclusive News On 6 Poll Shows Some Democrats Could Vote For President Trump
A new exclusive News On 6 poll out this week and shows some Democrats could vote for President Trump if Bernie Sanders is their other option.
Our poll asked two questions. The first question: if Senator Bernie Sanders is the Democratic nominee, how will you vote?
Our poll of 490 Democrats and Independents showed 14 percent of those surveyed would vote for President Trump if Sanders is the nominee. Another 4 percent said they just wouldn't vote. 10 percent were unsure.
The numbers change slightly when asked the second question: how they'd vote if any candidate other than Sanders is the nominee.
Slightly fewer-13 percent-said they'd vote for President Trump. 2 percent wouldn't vote at all, and only 7 percent were unsure.
Those seem like small numbers, but our pollster, Bill Shapard, said it could make all the difference.
"What our poll [showed] was that 70-75 percent of democrats will vote for whoever it is. But that's problematic because about 25-30 percent of democrats who are either voting for President Trump, not voting at all, or may just disengage in the entire process" Shapard said. "And democrats are going to need those votes very much to beat President Trump in November."
The leader could shift again after Tuesday night's democratic debate in South Carolina. You can watch it on News On 6 at 7 p.m.
The presidential primary in Oklahoma is March 3rd.