Catfish Po Boys And Catfish Dinners
Catfish is an Oklahoma favorite and Lent gives Oklahoma Joe’s the perfect opportunity to share this special sandwich and dinner.
- Catfish Fillets (4 ounces each)
2- cups of Whole Milk
1-egg
4- Cups of Corn Meal
1-Tablespoon Salt
1-Tablespoon Dill Weed
1-Tablespoon Oklahoma Joe’s Original BBQ Rub
Mix milk and eggs in a bowl to dip catfish through then mix the next four ingredients to coat to the fillets.
Fry the Catfish for 4 minutes at 350 degrees in vegetable oil, remove from oil and let drain before serving. Keep warm.
12- 6” Wheat Hoagie Buns
2- Cups of Shredded Lettuce
2- Sliced Tomatoes
1.5- Cups of Homemade Tartar Sauce (see recipe below)
1.5 cups of mayonnaise
½ Tablespoon of Dill Weed
6 Tablespoons Drained Capers
6 Tablespoons Chopped Dill Pickles
2 Tablespoon of Juice from Pickle Jar
Mix these ingredients.
Grill the hoagie buns with butter, place two catfish filets on the lower bun then layer over with lettuce and tomatoes. Apply a good coat of Tartar sauce to top bun and finish building your Catfish Po Boy.