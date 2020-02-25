OHP: Man Arrested After Chase Involving Stolen Vehicle
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man is in the Tulsa County Jail after an overnight chase with OHP troopers.
The arrest report said all of this started when a trooper saw a white pickup on I-244 near the Arkansas River with no taillights on.
The trooper ran the tag information and learned that the truck was stolen.
The trooper said he tried to stop the truck, but the driver kept speeding and driving erratically as he got into 412, and then got off at the Gilcrease Museum Road exit.
The driver eventually drove the truck into a ditch near Pine and Union and got out of the truck and started running into the woods.
OHP said the trooper ran after him, and the arrest report said the driver eventually gave up and started following commands.
The arrest report said Neil Sifferath was booked into a jail on a long list of complaints, including possession of a stolen vehicle and reckless driving.
Troopers said the suspect admitted that he knew the truck was stolen.