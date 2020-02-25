7 Democratic Presidential Candidates To Debate Tuesday Night
Time is running out to make an impact in the race for the Democratic Presidential nomination.
Tuesday night's debate comes just days before the South Carolina primary this Saturday.
Seven candidates take the stage Tuesday tonight in the last debate before South Carolina voters head to the polls.
African American voters make up about 60-percent of the democratic electorate in the state and many say they're focused on the issues, and not the polls.
National polls show Senator Bernie Sanders surging, but in South Carolina he's trailing Joe Biden.
The former Vice President is looking for a big win to build momentum heading into Super Tuesday next week.
With its demographics, experts say South Carolina could be a preview of upcoming primaries.
You can watch the debate live on Channel 6 at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.