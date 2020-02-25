“Mike is the once-in-a-generation candidate that we need to soothe the nation. The vast challenges we face deserve a leader who understands how to unite and how to bring people together, and Mike is that leader,” said former Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry. “Mike rose from a middle class home, paid his own way through school, and was fired at 39. He took a risk, had a great idea, and built that idea into something people wanted and needed. This type of determination and ingenuity lets me know that Mike will get it done for the American people.”